AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $31.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 4,681,021 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

