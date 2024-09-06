AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $31.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 4,681,021 shares traded.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ASTS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.