Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Target Price to $20.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

