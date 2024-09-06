Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Target Price to $20.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Therapeutics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.