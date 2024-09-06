Art de Finance Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $465,885.80 and approximately $20,767.18 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00046881 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,668.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

