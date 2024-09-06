Arshia Sarkhani Sells 13,333 Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CEO Arshia Sarkhani sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $21,332.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at $42,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Asset Entities Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASST opened at $2.43 on Friday. Asset Entities Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

