Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,773 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $60,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,500,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 28,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

