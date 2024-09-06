Arizona State Retirement System Has $30.02 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,382 shares of company stock worth $7,609,745. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

CB stock opened at $286.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.44. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $202.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

