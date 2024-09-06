Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,563.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.