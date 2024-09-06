Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 3.8%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. 3,150,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,623,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 192,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

