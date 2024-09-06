Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APVO opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $21.56.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
