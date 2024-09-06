Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $476.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 463,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 217,624 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

