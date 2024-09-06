Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Up 9.4%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.41. 2,140,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,431,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $455.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88,281 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308,172 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,617,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

