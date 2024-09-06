ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 387,827 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 387,827 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 6.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $176,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

