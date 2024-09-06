ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 31,739 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,739 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 3.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $98,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $79,852,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344,815 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,253.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after buying an additional 335,822 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 435,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,785,000 after buying an additional 240,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

