ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76,402 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.13 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.
Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.