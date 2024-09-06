Analysts Set Expectations for Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNN

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00. Denison Mines has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in Denison Mines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 168.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 3,875,016 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,263,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after buying an additional 2,138,603 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 39.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.