Analysts Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Target Price at $6.00

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Altus Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Altus Power by 17.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 24.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $498.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

