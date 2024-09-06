Analysts Issue Forecasts for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report released on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.75.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$7.33 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

