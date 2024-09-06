Amir Adnani Acquires 60,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 7.6 %

UEC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,176,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,735. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

