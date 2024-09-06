American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom Acquires 104,492 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 104,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $599,784.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,168,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,234.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Vanguard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVD stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.22.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 492.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

