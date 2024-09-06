American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom Acquires 104,492 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 104,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $599,784.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,168,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,234.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
American Vanguard Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AVD stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.22.
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on American Vanguard
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Vanguard
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Casey’s General Stores: The Dividend Growth Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.