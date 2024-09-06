American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

