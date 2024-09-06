American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMS stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.70.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
