American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

AXL stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.72 million, a P/E ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 465,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $7,024,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

