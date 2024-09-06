American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $7,102,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 506,476 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 468,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after buying an additional 465,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.72 million, a PE ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

