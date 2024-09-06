Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 149,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 16.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.67 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

