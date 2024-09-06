Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Lifted by Seafarer Capital Partners LLC

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,299,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100,000 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up approximately 19.8% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ambev worth $58,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of ABEV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692,383. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

