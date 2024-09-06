Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 4,382 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMBA traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 802,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

