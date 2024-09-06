Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 17,303 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

USMV opened at $90.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

