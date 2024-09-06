Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,423,000 after buying an additional 520,073 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

TXN opened at $201.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

