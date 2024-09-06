Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after acquiring an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,985,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,966,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 166,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,769 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

