Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $683.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $660.07 and its 200 day moving average is $633.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.