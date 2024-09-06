Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 91 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $835.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $798.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $863.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

