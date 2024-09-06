Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.22

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 83860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Allianz Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.