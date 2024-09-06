Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.22

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 83860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.
Allianz Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
