Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading Down 9.8%

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.88 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.88 ($0.05). Approximately 536,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 817,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.89. The company has a market cap of £197.96 million, a PE ratio of -66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

