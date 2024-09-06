Allegion plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Allegion Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $135.60 on Friday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $126.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

