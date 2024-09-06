Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

Shares of ATD traded up C$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$68.93 and a one year high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

