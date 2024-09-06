Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Shares of ATD opened at C$75.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$68.93 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current year.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
