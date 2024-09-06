Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $16,500.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 424,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

