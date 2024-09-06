Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275,057 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,705,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $95.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

