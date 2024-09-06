Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Upgraded to Hold at Janney Montgomery Scott

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AQN. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$819.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.642355 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.