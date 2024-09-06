Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 146.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

ARE stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

