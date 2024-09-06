Aladar Szalay Sells 42,818 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 42,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $89,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,225.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $91,600.00.
Shares of GNLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 469,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,662. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GNLX shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
