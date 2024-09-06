Aladar Szalay Sells 42,818 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 42,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $89,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,225.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.

On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $91,600.00.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 469,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,662. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $58,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNLX shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

