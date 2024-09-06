Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

