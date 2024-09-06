Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $197,820,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 161.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

