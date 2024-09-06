AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

