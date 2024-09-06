Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,611,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

