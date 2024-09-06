AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CTO Albert A. Prast Sells 135,443 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) CTO Albert A. Prast sold 135,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,409,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,074.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

