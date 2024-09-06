Acuitas Investments LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage comprises approximately 2.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $626.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $28.31.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $309.08 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

