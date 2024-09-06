Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler Companies

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler Companies in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 266.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,000 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 351,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
