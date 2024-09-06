Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.48 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001345 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

