Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.42). As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 553,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 429,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.