Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $68,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,171,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,003,338.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 5th, Neil Desai sold 5,652 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $7,573.68.

On Thursday, August 1st, Neil Desai sold 15,415 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $23,122.50.

On Monday, July 1st, Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60.

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 274.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AADI. TD Cowen cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

